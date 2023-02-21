Light in sight for lesedi project

You May Also Like
News
Dikgosi decry govt's divide and control tactics Concerned elders from the Bangwato Royal house in Serowe have lambasted government for fuelling divisions within their...
Business
New corporate strategy targets global coal markets Within the next five years, Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) hopes to be producing three times as much...
News
'Survivor' mum dies after five days in hospital Last week, The Voice reported on a terrifying blast that ripped apart a home in Francistown,...
Latest News
After months of preparations, the colourful Maun carnival is finally here, beginning this Thursday, 29th September until October 1st, 2022. Mophane avenue in Maun,...
Business
BPC disconnect over 1, 600 defaulters Early this year, local power utility Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) embarked on an exercise to disconnect all commercial...
Entertainment
Six local entertainers set for Jozi gig Their annual December extravaganza has proved to be a national hit, delivering one of the most popular...
Business
Corporation outline need for 5% tariff increase In their efforts to become sustainable, Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) aims to gradually migrate to cost reflective...
News
WATCH: Botswana Power Corporation's application to increase tariffs by five percent in the 2023-2024 Financial year has received hostile response from stakeholders as customers...