Light in sight for lesedi project

PLEASED WITH PROGRESS: Anthony Gilby

Tlou Energy target July for power project's completion

Tlou Energy's ambitious Lesedi Project is falling into shape, with work said to be 50 percent complete.

The multi-million Pula undertaking, which includes a 100km transmission line linking Nyamakatse Ranch gas wells with Serowe Substation, is expected to be completed by July – exactly a year after construction work first began.

Once up-and-running, the initiative will see Tlou Energy produce electricity using coal bed methane, with 10MW power set to be sold to Botswana Power Corporation (BPC). It is expected this will provide an...

