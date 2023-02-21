The connection king

Meet the boss

After successful spells with first FNB and then Letshego, reaching the upper echelons of both, in 2015 Shawn Bruwer decided to go it alone and start his own business.

A year later, Paratus Botswana was born.

With Bruwer, 45, at the helm as Managing Director (MD), the company has swiftly established itself as the country’s leading connectivity expert.

Specialising in voice, internet, satellite, and hosting solutions, Paratus Botswana takes pride in providing high quality internet connectivity.

Without further ado, lets meet the brains behind the brand…

Tell...