The tin collector

Empowered by old batteries and crushed cans

The business of selling tins for recycling is gaining traction in Botswana, with more and more people seen scavenging for discarded cans, especially at bars and shopping malls.

For 34-year-old, Tumiso Keebine it is a market he has taken full advantage of through his business, TUMi's Recycle.

Established in 2018, the Thamaga-based enterprise specialises in buying tin cans from members of the public and then reselling them to Collect Can, who have an exporting licence to sell abroad to recycling facilities.

Old car batteries also make up ...