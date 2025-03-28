Masa Easter Horse Race gets P300k sponsorship

Local online sports betting company, Sunbet Botswana has been announced as this year’s sponsor of the annual Masa Easter Horse race which slated for Samedupe village, near Maun, this coming Easter holidays.

In a ceremony held in Gaborone on Thursday morning, the race organisers revealed that Sunbet will inject P300 000 sponsorship into this year’s event.

The event scheduled for April 19, 2025, will be the second Easter cup to be held at the 1600 metre racing course.

Welcoming the sponsorship, Masa Racing Park events Manager, Tico Otukile noted that with the platinum sponsor it means they will be able to construct permanent structures at the site including ablution blocks, viewer stands, stables, as well as clearing the grounds so as to improve the horse sporting event.

“We are indeed grateful for this. There is a prize which will go to horse owners, and it is the biggest prize for such event in the country. The horse owners will really like it,” explained Otukile.

Otukile believes that the Sunbet sponsorship will raise the standard of horse racing events in the country.

Horse racing is a seminal date in Maun’s Easter holidays calendar, attracting participation from across the country and the region including Namibia, Lesotho and South Africa.

Sunbet is regulated by the Gambling Authority to ensure responsible gaming practices while offering innovative and entertaining betting experiences.

According to the organisers, this Easter will see the racing park connected to reliable internet services to enable betters to gain information about the horses, the races and to be able to participate in the betting games.

Meanwhile Sunbet will enjoy exclusive betting rights for the race and avail prominent booth for live betting activations at the event.