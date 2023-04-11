Letter from Zim A nation in distress

“The only time there is electricity at my place is between 2300 and 04:55am everyday…” tweeted a local journalist on Sunday.

Someone responded to the tweet, noting that was also the time to expect a few drops of water to trickle from the taps once a week.

I thought of these tweets and how one of my cousins always asks me to bring her at least 20 litres of water when I drive to town the moment I read that Zimbabwe has once again been ranked amongst the unhappiest countries in the world.

Zim was ranked number 134 out of 137 nations according to the latest World Happiness Report.

The ...