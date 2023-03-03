Boy, 2, drowns in a swimming pool

A family in Tonota was is struggling to come to terms with the death of their two-year-old toddler who tragically drowned in a swimming pool last weekend.

The incident occurred in Tonota West location at around 8am.

Tonota Police Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, confirmed the incident noting that the boy's mother aged 38, had been preparing breakfast in the house when the boy sneaked out.

“He then got into the swimming pool where his motionless body was later found and rushed to a local private clinic where he was certified dead. The body was taken to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital mortu...