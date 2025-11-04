Jamming in serene silence

Music promoter brings something different to Chobe River

Inspired by a desire to diversify Chobe’s tourism offerings beyond traditional boat cruises and game drives, a Kasane-based company has partnered with a Victoria Falls events firm to introduce something new to the shores of Chobe River.

In a first-of-its-kind for Botswana, Style and Big Bang Events will host the inaugural Silent Disco Boat Cruise on Saturday 13 December.

Event Coordinator, Benedict Tatolo told Voice Entertainment the idea is to create an immersive, totally different experience appealing to both international travelers and local tourists.

“It’s about reimagining how people engage with this beautiful setting without compromising its tranquility. We aim to fuse entertainment with the natural beauty of the Chobe River, showcasing how tourism can evolve while preserving the area’s serenity and ecological value,” explained Tatolo, adding they hope to attract a younger, more dynamic audience.

Although organisers have secured a flashy double-decker boat with a capacity for 100 passengers, Tatolo said they will limit numbers on board to 80 to ensure the highest safety standards.

“We expect 65 guests and 15 essential personnel, including the boat captain, two guides, two marshals, three DJs, a safety manager, a floor manager, and five key stakeholders.”

The Silent Disco will be a strictly all-white-themed event, with guests required to wear pure white, fashionable attire.

“This dress code is part of our vision to position the cruise as a premium lifestyle and fashion experience. We want to brand it as one of the top lifestyle events not just in Chobe, but across the country. So, no cream white or off-colours will be permitted,” he warned.

On the day, three DJs will perform simultaneously on different silent disco channels.

“So far, we’ve confirmed DJ Rural from Kasane, DJ Fatso from Victoria Falls, DJ Munya from Harare, and one of Botswana’s most popular DJ groups, Swag Kids DJs,” Tatolo revealed.

He added they are still in talks with a major local DJ, who will appear as a surprise act.

Beyond the cruise, guests can look forward to an exclusive after-party at Savanna Lifestyle Premium Bar, one of the event’s key partners, celebrating its first anniversary.

“Guests can expect premium wine tasting, a cocktail bar experience, and a classic braai making it a full lifestyle celebration beyond just the cruise,” Tatolo said.

The experience, however, won’t come cheap, with tickets priced at P500.

“This is a premium event where everyone is a VIP. The ticket includes free snacks, drinks, and three complimentary glasses of your choice of cocktail, whiskey, gin, or brandy. It also covers free entry to the after-party,” he explained.

Boarding takes place at Cresta Mowana from 1400hrs, with departure set for 14:30 and the boat returning at 18:30.

Tatolo is confident the Silent Disco concept is a perfect fit for Chobe, striking a balance between fun and sustainability.

By using wireless headphones, guests can enjoy music without disturbing the tranquil, eco-sensitive environment of the Chobe River.

This setup eliminates loudspeakers, preserving the natural soundscape and wildlife experience making it an ideal entertainment format for such a pristine location.

Looking ahead, Tatolo said they plan to expand beyond Chobe and seek recognition from the Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO).

They are exploring potential venues in Maun, Gaborone Dam and Shakawe, as well as other suitable spots.

“We’re also looking to collaborate with major events like the Kazungula Bridge Marathon and the Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo to showcase this concept and strengthen its footprint in the local and regional tourism space,” Tatolo concluded.