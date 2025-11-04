Evil in the night

Court hears chilling details of Molepolole double murder

A somber atmosphere filled the Gaborone High Court this week as witnesses gave harrowing testimonies before Justice Oteng Motlhala in the case of 36-year-old Tshepiso Letsididi, a convicted rapist accused of the brutal murder of 54-year-old Gobona Mhaladi and her 10-year-old granddaughter, Laofa Mmamorepo, in Molepolole.

Already incarcerated at Gaborone Central Prison for three rape convictions, Letsididi allegedly broke into Mhaladi’s home on November 11, 2022, at Magokotswane ward. According to the prosecution, the defendant entered through an unlocked window and crept into the kitchen, waking Mhaladi with his noise.

When she screamed for help, he stormed into her bedroom, restrained her with rope, gagged her with a sanitary pad, and strangled her.

He then allegedly found young Laofa in another room, bound her legs, and sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors say upon realising both victims had succumbed; he locked the rooms, secured the house, and fled.

He allegedly stole valuables worth P5,000 and escaped in the victims’ Toyota Camry, later abandoning it near Metsimotlhabe when it ran out of fuel.

Days later concern grew as anxious family members attempted to contact Mhaladi without success. Gosegomang Kareng, a close friend and neighbour, eventually visited the house to check on her.

“As I stared through the window, I saw a pair of legs tied with a black rope behind the bed,” she testified. “The rest of the body was obscured, but the sight was enough to confirm my worst fears.”

Another prosecution witness, Duncan Sediadie, testified that he accompanied Kareng and Laofa’s mother, Tchedza Mmamorepo, to the house after several days of unanswered calls.

“We scaled the fence since the gate was locked, and despite the late hour, the lights inside the house remained on,” he said. “We approached the window and called her phone, it was ringing inside. That’s when we saw the legs.”

Sensing a potential crime scene, the group immediately alerted the authorities. The discovery sent shockwaves through the Magokotswane community, where the victims were well-known.

Detective Constable Obona Modisaotsile testified that the police arrested Letsididi on December 1, 2022, in Malotwane, after a tip-off led them to Rockstart Bar. Officers allegedly found him seated next to a silver BMW, with incriminating evidence in his possession.

Letsididi faces multiple charges, including murder, rape, robbery, housebreaking, theft, and motor vehicle theft.

State prosecutors Seeletso Ookeditse and Galetlwaelwe Mokhondo are leading the case, while Letsididi is represented by Counsel Michael Itumeleng.

The trial continues, with the state expected to call more witnesses.