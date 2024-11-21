‘Itshireletse’ star laid to rest

The nation is grieving the untimely loss of Assistant Superintendent Solomon Modisane Tsiane, a cherished actor in the Botswana Police Service’s hit television program, Itshireletse.

Known for his commanding portrayal of Morena Tsiololo, affectionately called “Tsiks,” Tsiane’s vibrant presence brought life to the crime prevention drama, educating and protecting countless Batswana.

On Sunday, multitudes gathered at Ga-Ranta cemetery in Molepolole to bid farewell to the man who touched so many lives, both on and off-screen.

From family members and friends to uniformed colleagues, the outpouring of love and grief reflected the profound impact Tsiane had on his community and country.

Tsiane’s death was as swift as it was devastating. His nephew, Tumelo Mosung, recounted the painful ordeal of losing a man who was more than just a mentor to him.

“My uncle got sick in a very short time. He had an extreme headache and went to the hospital, where a scan revealed a vein rupture in his head. He was transferred to a private hospital in Gaborone and underwent surgery, but it didn’t go well. He passed away shortly after,” said a visibly shaken Mosung.

Amid his sorrow, Mosung remembered his uncle’s infectious humor and kind spirit.

“Uncle Solly was always joking to lift others’ spirits. He’d tease you, call you a ‘civilian,’ and make sure you weren’t too serious. He raised me like his own child, and he was there when I got married recently. He loved kids so much, and we’ll always cherish the joy he brought into our lives,” he added.

Born on December 28, 1969, in Molepolole’s Bokaa ward, Tsiane was the fifth of eight children.

In 1988, he joined the Botswana Police Service, embarking on a career marked by dedication and excellence.

Over the years, he served at stations in Mahalapye, Pandamatenga, and Francistown before his promotion to Assistant Superintendent in 2023, which came with a transfer to Thamaga police station-an assignment he tragically never fulfilled.

Tsiane’s unwavering commitment to duty earned him the Botswana Police Jubilee Service Medal in 2015 and the Distinguished Service Order Medal in 2020.

In addition to his stellar police career, Tsiane was a beloved actor on Itshireletse, where his character Tsiks became a household name.

His talent not only entertained but also educated the public about crime prevention, a legacy that will continue to resonate.

Tsiane leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Phologo Tsiane, and their three children- a girl and two boys. Beyond his family, Tsiane was also a passionate farmer, with dreams of expanding his farm in Shashe Mooke, plans now tragically unfulfilled.

Fellow Itshireletse actor, Constable Mooketsi Madibala (known as Sibonda), mourned the loss of his friend and colleague.

“Tsiks was more than a friend- he was a brother. We auditioned for Itshireletse together in 2012, and we’ve been inseparable since. He was a loving, clean, and dedicated man who took pride in his job and guided me in both acting and life. I’ll miss him dearly,” said Madibala, his voice heavy with emotion.

From his role as a protector of the nation to his efforts to educate the public, Tsiane leaves behind a legacy of dedication, kindness, and love.