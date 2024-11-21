Magical month for BW trio

In a historic moment for Botswana television, on Tuesday MultiChoice Botswana announced the imminent premiere of three locally produced films, commissioned by their Mzansi Magic channel.

Last year, The TV giant invited creatives in the film industry to pitch story ideas that would showcase unique Botswana narratives.

Out of hundreds of submissions, three worthy winners were selected and developed into films.

The selected filmmakers include: Masego Mhwasa, who scripted ‘Mokwalo’; Bongani Buzman, who wrote ‘Buying a Cow’; and Tirelo Sello, who penned ‘Khumo Ya Dinaledi’.

The three films will hit the big screen this month, with ‘Mokwalo’ first up this Saturday. Next to air will be ‘Buying a Cow’ on November 23, with ‘Khumo Ya Dinaledi’ completing the BW hat-trick on November 30.

All three will air at 8pm, with each film carrying a distinctive storyline.

‘Mokwalo’ tells the tale of a college dropout working to rebuild his life after carelessly spending his inheritance.

‘Buying a Cow’ explores the intertwined lives of a couple navigating modern love and ambition, while ‘Khumo Ya Dinaledi’ is a story of redemption and delves into themes of grief, loss, and personal growth in a 52-minute rollercoaster.

At the grand announcement at Cresta Lodge, MultiChoice Botswana Managing Director (MD), Stephanie Pillay noted this was a moment of great pride for the company, and reiterates their commitment to African storytelling.

“Multichoice prides itself as Africa’s best storyteller. When I joined MultiChoice Botswana two years ago, my vision was to make Batswana feel seen. We want to see Batswana faces on screen, and we want our content to reach global audiences. These films are locally produced, with local directors, actors, and scriptwriters. Our goal is to invest in local content and create sustainable opportunities for creative’s in the industry. Today marks a historic step in showcasing the incredible talent and passion in Botswana. These stories deserve to be told, and they deserve a global stage,” declared Pillay.

Similarly, Channel Director for Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi expressed gratitude and pride in working with the Botswana film industry.

“We are deeply grateful and proud at Mzansi Magic for our involvement in producing local films in Botswana. Collaborating with such a talented group of filmmakers has been a privilege and a powerful reminder of the importance of nurturing and supporting local industries,” said Adonisi.