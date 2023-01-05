Connect with us

Man remanded for rape of 4-year-old-girl

IN CUSTODY: Mathumo

A man suspected to have raped a four year old at Block 5 location in Francistown was on Thursday remanded in custody by a Francistown Magistrates Court.

Ndinaye Mathumo, 27, is accused of raping the minor on December 28th. The little girl has since been admitted at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital where she's undergoing treatment.

In a brief interview outside court, a close family friend told this publication that the child suffered the horrifying ordeal whilst in the care of the suspect.

"When the victim's mother arrived, she found her daughter crying and upon lifting her up, she immedia...

