IEC blunders, genuine mistakes or sabotage?

The other issue here is why, Nkange constituency? – Analyst

Two weeks ago, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) spokesperson, Osupile Maroba, issued an impassioned plea to the public to cooperate in rectifying a mistake made by his office, particularly in the Nkange constituency.

It was reported that a significant number of people who registered for voting on the first day used a pencil instead of a pen to sign their names.

The mistake was later identified by the IEC after the majority of voters had already left the registration venue.

Despite efforts to call back those affected, some individuals, speaking anonymously, stated that it was impractical for them to return at their personal expense.

Maroba acknowledged the mistake and urged those affected to return and rectify the error.

However, this week another blunder occurred when voters’ registration books got stolen in the same constituency.

The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA engages Political Analysts to shed light on the issue.

BASHI MOTHUSI

Pencils have always been used.

It’s nothing new.

I honestly don’t understand why some people are complaining.

Maybe they are first time voters who buy the baseless narrative of election rigging as presented by the President of Umbrella for Democratic Change.

The question that we should be asking ourselves is: what is the motive of the person who stole the registration book?

I think the IEC is better placed to explain if there’s any message that they want to send to the public.

As citizens, we can come up with all sorts of possible explanations.

Some people, who have always said that the last elections were rigged, will be quick to say that the disappearance of the book gives currency to their claims.

But the same people who allege election rigging have so far, dismally failed to produce evidence to support their claims.

And that is one of the reasons that was used by the Court of Appeal to dismiss the case.

He who alleges must prove.

The UDC has failed to prove its case.

I also think that the disappearance of the registration book should prompt the IEC to think of more secure ways of keeping the books and all the other materials that they use for elections.

BATLANG SEABO

The integrity of the IEC as a custodian of the electoral process is crucial for political legitimacy.

Therefore, acts that might compromise IEC integrity in the discharge of its duties contribute to loss of confidence and trust in the IEC by citizens.

The security of registries and other crucial information pertaining to elections is very sensitive, thus recent reports of stolen registry books are unsettling and may lead people to question the capacity of the IEC in the management of electoral processes.

MOKALOBA MOKALOBA

It is really demeaning to the already tainted status of the fairness of electoral process in the country from electoral fraud.

IEC needs to do more to ensure public confidence in election management, especially in this era of technology; the registration process should be made electronic to allow for data to be synced immediately after registration.

However, with the current electoral system, the IEC should ensure security of the registration books and electoral officer at all times.

LEONARD SESA

It is a serious inconvenience but at the same time we should be a bit neutral that as much as we know that IEC has a cycle of five-year activity and we expect them to be perfect and to have their house in order, we must know that they contract non staff members.

To what an extent do they vet those people is another issue.

We know that the coming election has already been marred by controversy and we know that each election has its own dynamics but it is an unfortunate scenario.

At the same time you have to check if it is a genuine mistake made by officers or it is sabotage to IEC.

To what an extent were those engaged vetted and made aware that they must deliver to IEC expectations.

The other issue here is why, Nkange constituency and not other constituencies? IEC trained its officers the same way and we know that there is no system that is perfect but one wonders why is it only Nkange that seems to be getting embroiled in all sorts of scandals.

MASTER MFUNDISI

I just registered and I observed the use of pencils.

I do not know what was recorded on pencil and what covered on pens.

A scandal was bound to happen bearing in mind that the IEC lack of professionalism, ethics, accountability, transparency and openness.

The COA sent a wrong signal to the IEC that it is omnipotent and omniscience.

The IEC has not learnt lessons from the most controversial and incompetent administration of elections.

It should not have let unprofessional clerks to have custody of such sensitive materials.

Nkange constituency is a BCP stronghold and the BDP in cohort with the disgraced IEC are planning to implement what they did to BNF strongholds.

Electoral fraud and rigging start at registration period and actualized at voting and counting period.

The IEC is emboldened by the controversial judgment of the COA.

It is sending a clear message to the voters that it act with impunity and immunity.

The electoral body has lost integrity and legitimacy in the eyes of the people.

Perceptions if not dealt with become reality.

The IEC has also failed to mount sustained civic and voter education to enhance democratic consolidation.

It should utilize technological systems to empower voters on electoral processes.

People should be educated on voting as a basic civic duty and responsibility.

Voting is both a right and a duty.

Civic duty voting ensures increased participation and medicates voter apathy.

All in all, my assessment is that the IEC in its current form and structure is not capable of delivering credible elections.

The repeat of the 2019 elections commission of fraud and rigging with serious political ramifications is here.