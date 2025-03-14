I Want My Mother’s Property: Man Accused of Killing Mother and Ex-Girlfriend Denied Bail Again

Moabi Molapisi, the man accused of brutally murdering his mother and ex-girlfriend in separate incidents in June 2020, was denied bail for the second time by the Maun High Court last week. Molapisi is facing trial for the axe murder of his mother, Kehetwe Molapisi, at her Maun home on 28th June 2020, and the killing of his ex-girlfriend, nurse Gofiwa Kabelo, in Ramotswa the following day.

During his bail application, Molapisi pleaded with the court to allow him access to his late mother’s properties. The accused was granted bail in November 2023 by the Lobatse High Court for the Ramotswa murder case, but his bid for freedom in Maun was rejected. He argued that he should be allowed to use his mother’s properties, which include multiple houses, a car, and a ploughing field, while awaiting trial.

“I acknowledge that I may forfeit my inheritance if found guilty, but I only want my liberty and the use of these properties until the case is concluded,” Molapisi told the court. He assured the court he would not sell or change ownership of the properties, which include a four-bedroom house at Matlapana, two-bedroom houses in Kopong and Wenela, and a bachelor house at Thito ward.

Claims of Conspiracy

Molapisi also claimed his sister had conspired with the investigating officer to deny him access to the properties, alleging she had depleted their mother’s bank accounts after her death. He further argued that he had invested P150,000 in renovating some of the properties and was still repaying a bank loan.

However, Judge President Justice Godfrey Nthomiwa dismissed Molapisi’s claims, stating they lacked substance. “He does not explain what their interest would be or why they would not want him to benefit from his mother’s assets,” Nthomiwa noted.

Bail Denied

In denying the accused bail, the judge also considered the gravity of the charges, the evidence likely to be presented, and the potential for witness interference. “The nature of the offences, the evidence, and the fears of potential witnesses weigh heavily against granting bail,” Nthomiwa ruled.