Baby Dumper in Court: Mother Charged for Dumping Her Baby in a Pit Latrine

A Hatsalatladi woman who dumped her newborn baby inside a pit toilet three months ago appeared before the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court this week, charged with attempted murder. On 27th December 2024, Kadimo Koorapetse, 28, who had allegedly been impregnated by a married man, sneaked out from her family’s tombstone unveiling ceremony and tossed her baby into a pit latrine.

A relative discovered the crying baby and alerted the police, who swiftly rescued the child. Miraculously, the baby survived and is now being cared for at a nearby center in Molepolole. During her court appearance, a remorseful Koorapetse pleaded guilty and begged the court to return the baby to her. “I plead guilty to the charge; may I be given the baby,” she said. However, Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi reminded her of the gravity of the crime.

Koorapetse and the baby were initially taken to the hospital for treatment, with the mother under police escort. She was later arraigned in court on 13th January and released on bail. Her next court appearance is set for 17th May 2025.

It is alleged that the youthful mother took the drastic decision to dispose of the baby, fearing a possible marriage-wrecking lawsuit from her boyfriend’s wife.