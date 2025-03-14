Arson suspect takes another mental test

Maun Magistrates’ Court has ordered a second psychiatric evaluation of a suspected arsonist who allegedly burnt down two commercial properties in Sankuyu village seven years ago. Osomareleng Lesheto, 44, has dodged sentencing for about two years by displaying signs of mental instability. After spending a substantial amount of time at a mental institution, a psychiatric evaluation report was filed with the court, confirming that Lesheto was faking mental illness.

According to the state prosecutor, Lesheto was charged with two counts of arson, but he pleaded guilty to the first count and was awaiting sentencing before being taken to Sabrana Psychiatric Hospital. “He pleaded guilty on count one and was convicted in May 2022 before Chief Magistrate Mulalo. He is now waiting for sentencing,” revealed the prosecutor.

The prosecution further revealed that, although Lesheto initially appeared mentally unstable, a psychiatric evaluation confirmed he was of sound mind. “He pretended to be of unsound mind, but it has been confirmed that he is okay,” said the prosecutor.

Last Thursday, Principal Magistrate Gofaone Mosweu noted that the court needs a second opinion on Lesheto’s mental state. “I am making an order that the accused be subjected to another psychiatric evaluation under a different doctor. The accused has been consistent in showing that he does not understand anything going on in this court. I do not think that is an act,” noted Magistrate Mosweu.

The prosecution also supports a second evaluation, believing it may yield a different outcome.

According to court documents, on 7th March 2018, Osomareleng Lesheto allegedly set fire to a tent belonging to Mankwe Lodge, causing damage worth P129,000. The burnt property included the tent, two beds, bedding, tables, chairs, a mirror, a backup battery, a flask, a wardrobe, and a mat.

Three days later, Lesheto allegedly returned to Mankwe Lodge, this time targeting the kitchen area with fire, causing damage worth P210,000. The burnt properties included the kitchen, storeroom, and office.

For his part, Lesheto noted that he had no problem returning to court on 29th April, when the substantive magistrate will be present.