In the wake of the nation’s most significant examination leak scandal in decades, Minister of Education Dr. Douglas Letsholathebe has revealed that the government is undertaking a comprehensive review of the Education Act.

Among the objectives of this review is the implementation of licensing for Tutoring Centers.

The minister made this announcement during a joint media briefing with Dr. Moreetsi Letsholathebe, CEO of the Botswana Examinations Council (BEC), on Thursday morning.