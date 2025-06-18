Hair raising

BIUST graduates growing with fertilizer

Keen to put what they learnt at university into practice, after completing their studies in 2023, five BIUST graduates joined forces to embark on an exciting venture transforming hair into natural fertilizer.

The innovative team of youngsters consists of: Kabelo Moabi, Lebogang Motlhatlhedi, Obakeng Cheleketo, Thabile Balebeng and Katlego Botshelo.

All aged either 24 or 25, the group of manufacturers/scientists call themselves Forechem, manufacturing a sustainable organic liquid fertilizer they’ve named: Fertex.

The eco-friendly substance has an unlikely special ingredient: hair!

“We use a variety of biological wastes, not just human hair, but also animal hair, animal fur and feathers from barbershops, saloons, turneries, abattoirs and poultries respectively. They contain valuable nutrients like nitrogen, keratin, and amino acids essential for plant growth,” Moabi tells Voice Money, adding they use a hydrolysis process to break down the natural materials into plant-available nutrients.

Like Cheleketo, Motlhatlhedi and Balebeng, he is a forensic scientist while Botshelo is the group’s sole chemist, with a degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry.

Moabi reveals the idea was inspired by their desire to manage biological waste sustainably and improve soil health using locally available resources.

“Hair is rich in nitrogen, amino acids, and keratin valuable nutrients for plant growth. By transforming it into fertilizer, we’re turning waste into a resource, supporting eco-friendly farming, and reducing reliance on costly chemical inputs,” highlights the brainy youth.

Having perfected their formula at University of Botswana’s ‘Unipod’ platform, an initiative that helps youth turn their ideas into viable products, the group are back in Palapye.

Working on a strictly to-order basis, they have set aside a small mini work space at one of their homes and are able to produce 5L of Fertex in less than 45 minutes.

Before being applied to plants, the potent liquid needs to be diluted with water at a ratio of 1:10, meaning for every litre of Fertex, 10 litres of water should be added.

“This makes it easy and safe to use, even in small backyard gardens!” declares Moabi.

Forechem realised they had a five-star fertilizer on their hands after testing it on green peppers they planted at home. The results were impressive.

“The plants looked greener, healthier, and bore noticeably larger fruits compared to untreated ones. Fertex supports strong stem development, vibrant leaf growth and early fruiting,” notes Moabi.

The fertilizer ranges in price from P120 for 500ml, P150 for 1L and P3, 000 for 20L.

Desperate to scale-up and begin mass production, the innovative youngsters are looking for an investor to help take their business to the next level.

“Once we have the finances, the plan is to rent/buy a place fit to be a laboratory that will have everything we need for production. It runs from reagents, lab apparatus, storage containers, packaging materials, instruments such as PH meters and proper protective clothing,” concludes the big-dreaming Moabi.