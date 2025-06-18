Sow much grain!

BAMB inks mega deal with farmers to boost grain production

Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) has sealed a groundbreaking deal with Phuduhudu Farming Cluster, aimed at boosting national grain production and revitalising the agricultural sector.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), BAMB has committed to purchasing grains directly from the Phuduhudu farmers, while the cluster aims to increase production to meet growing demand.

During the MoU signing ceremony last Friday, BAMB Acting Chief Executive Officer Ruth Seipone, emphasised the strategic alignment of the partnership with government priorities.

“The collaboration will elevate agriculture to new heights and transform the sector altogether.The partnership will lead to increased production and quality, create job opportunities, and improve food security,” said Seipone, further explaining that BAMB will not only purchase grains from the Phuduhudu Farming Cluster at good prices but will also ‘hand hold them’ throughout the production cycle.

BAMB will also help farmers enhance the quality of the production by capacitating them and also encouraging for utilisation of irrigation systems in cereal production. Situated in the Letlhakeng district, the Phuduhudu farming cluster covers an area of 5 800 hectares.

Phuduhudu Farming Cluster Chairperson Michael Gaorutwe- while expressing optimism on the success of the collaboration explained that the cluster comprises subsistence, medium and commercial farmers.

“It is ideal for the cluster to operate at full capacity for the partnership to bear fruit. Water and electricity supply as well as telecommunications infrastructure are a must for the farms. Furthermore, agricultural demonstrators are far located over 100 km away, making access difficult for farmers,” said Gaorutwe, adding that Phuduhudu is one of the strongest agricultural clusters in the area, boosted by the presence of commercial farmers.

Botswana’s annual sorghum demand is around 65 000MT while maize stands at 281 040MT with millers and animal feed producers being the end users.