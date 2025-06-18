Ending the CIT crimes scare

Botswana draws Cash in Transit draft manual

To stay ahead of the ever-evolving Cash in Transit (CIT) crimes, the Ministry for State President, through the Private Security Services Licensing Board (PSSLB) and other stakeholders, have drawn up a special manual to regulate the functions of CIT operators.

Seen as a guiding tool, the draft was presented to private security companies during a strategic stakeholder workshop in Francistown last Thursday.

Following a spate of CIT heists in Gaborone and surrounding areas in 2022, there was serious concern regarding the safety of cash transportation in Botswana. As well as putting lives in danger, it was felt the many heists had a negative effect on the Financial Sector and economy in general.

In coming up with strategies to deal with the scourge, inadequate security guidelines regulating CIT operators was identified as one of the industry’s key weaknesses.

Presenting the new draft manual, Peter Bailang from the CIT Manual Development Committee said the guidelines highlight the need for licensing authorities to prescribe minimum requirements for established CIT players and prospective applicants in line with international practices.

The draft manual seeks to promote the health, safety and welfare of those employed in CIT activities as well as members of the public and ensure safe and secure delivery of cash from one point to another.

The draft also covers legislative framework like the Employment and Banking Acts and will further guide on risk assessment, access control, communication and information management.

According to Bailang, after the 2022 cash heists, and the subsequent engagement of Botswana police and security organs to escort CIT vehicles, security companies suggested all ‘blind spots’ should be looked at.

“This means looking at the ATMs whether they’re in the right places, and the type of vehicles used to transport cash,” explained Bailang.

He said it is also important that communication is secure to avoid information about the amount of money being transported reaching the wrong people.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Safety and Security in the Office of the President, Kago Ramokate revealed that since state security organs began escorting private security companies, CIT heists have significantly decreased.

Ramokate told Voice Money that despite this reduction they can’t rest on their laurels as criminals are always trying to find new ways to get money.

“We’ve to be ahead and alert at all times. We’ve to use the latest technologies to secure our cash,” he declared.