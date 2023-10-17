Grooving in the Ghetto Friday 13 October 2023

HIP HOP BNB

One of the smoothest DJs in the country, DVJ Dreazy hosts the Ladiz Night every Thursday at Lizard Entertainment.

Dubbed the Hip Hop BnB, Dreazy is known for his legendary, silky smooth RnB and Hip Hop sets.

Despite being underrated, this unassuming veteran is capable of bringing life to any party and remains one of the most respected entertainers amongst his peers.

Entry is free every Thursday and there’s free Jagermeister shots to the first 100 patrons.

NYANGABGWE HILL FEST

The annual Nyangabgwe Hill Cultural Festival returns on 25th November at the Nyangabgwe Hill Arts Hub.

The festival will be headlined by Vee and Dr Vom.

Also in the line-up are: MC Maswe, Kanvuthu, Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa, Tjilenje Tje Ngwao, Ancestral Rituals and many others.

Minister of Environment and Tourism, Philda Kereng will be the guest speaker at this year’s event.

EZRA HITS MAUN

Bookings are coming thick and fast for artist, Ezra Neethings.

The ‘Danko’ and ‘Go ka tweng’ hit-maker has been a busy man and has already secured a spot in two of Botswana’s biggest festive shows, Born N Raised and Gaabo Motho.

This Saturday however, Neethings will be turning on the style at Base Lounge in Maun alongside DJs Skint, Distilled, Hood and La Bush.