Grooving In The Ghetto – Friday 26 May, 2023

TOROPO YA MUKA THIS SARTUDAY All roads will be leading to Francistown this Saturday for Toropo Ya Muka event. The calendar event will be celebrating 8 years of success in the city of all things precious. This year’s theme (You Should Be Here) is calling all night crawlers to be there. In an interview, the […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:A.T.I, Ancestral Rituals and DJ Ngwazi, CharmaGal, Chef Gustos, Entertainment, Fally Ipupa, FME DJs, Grooving in the Ghetto (GiG), La Timmy, Ma Hazel and the Beauty Queens, Toropo Ya Muka, Vee Mampeezy, William Last KRM
Click to comment