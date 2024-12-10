Granny, 98, dies in suspicious hut fire

Residents of Shageng ward in Letlhakeng were last week jolted awake by the sight of a raging fire that consumed a traditional hut, killing a 98-year-old woman in a horrifying incident.

The deceased, Boitshwarelo Tladi Gadimo, who was sleeping alone while her relatives stayed in a nearby house, was found charred beyond recognition after neighbours and onlookers managed to extinguish the flames

The fire baffled villagers and investigators alike as Gadimo’s hut had no common fire hazards such as electricity, candles, or paraffin lamps.

Suspecting foul play, the police arrested Gadimo’s 49-year-old niece and caretaker as the case took a dark turn.

The suspect, whose identity cannot be revealed due to her mental health condition, reportedly had a tense relationship with family members over Gadimo’s finances.

It is alleged that the accused was entrusted with collecting Gadimo’s old-age pension and was asked by the family to use it to secure insurance for the granny.

However, during a recent family meeting it was revealed that the suspect had been misusing the funds for personal gain.

When confronted, the accused is said to have responded aggressively and raised suspicions among relatives.

Following the old woman’s tragic death, family members are said to have alerted authorities, accusing the caretaker of the fire incident.

Despite the overwhelming evidence against her, the accused woman denied the charges of arson and murder.

Her psychiatric condition that has all along been known to the family, has further complicated the investigation.

While the suspected woman was entrusted with managing Gadimo’s affairs, some now question whether this decision contributed to the tragedy.

Appearing before a Molepolole Magistrates court last week, state prosecutor, Sergeant Bakang Selaledi, requested that the suspect be remanded in custody as police gather more evidence and seek psychiatric evaluation.

“I am applying for bail because I want to go for assessment as stated by prosecution,” said the visibly distressed suspected woman in a low voice.

The suspect has been remanded in custody and referred to Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

She is expected back in court on February 18, 2025, as authorities work to get to the bottom of the shocking tragedy.