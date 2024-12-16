Kelebetseng retains NWDC top seat

Botswana Congress Party (BCP)’s Itumeleng Kelebetseng has been re-elected Chairman of the Northwest District Council.

Kelebetseng who was the Chairman in the last Council that dissolved before the October 2024 general elections, was re-elected this morning in Maun at the commencement of the full council meeting of the new council whose term ends in 2029.

Kelebetseng contested against former council Chairman and newly nominated Councillor, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho of Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC).

With BCP holding majority of seats in the Council, Kelebetseng received 26 votes against Ntsogotho’s 6 ballots. There was a single spoilt vote.

Kelebetseng’s deputy is former Chairperson of Maun Sub District, Vepaune Moreti also of BCP.

Maun Sub Council has since been incorporated into the Northwest District Council when Councils were upgraded in year 2022.

Vepaune beat his challenger, Kobamelo Baikgodise with 26 votes against 7.

Baikgodise of Matlapana ward is the only UDC Councillor who emerged victorious at the general elections when BCP won majority of the seats.

Currently the Council comprises of 21 BCP councillors, 7 UDC (including 6 nominated), 3 from former ruling Party, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and 2 independent councillors.