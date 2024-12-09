Matsheka bows out of BDP succession race

Former Member of Parliament for Lobatse, Dr. Thapelo Matsheka, has shattered speculation by declaring he will not vie for any position at the Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) upcoming congress.

Speculation had been rife about his potential candidacy for the presidency, but Matsheka has clarified that he will not be standing for any position.

In a statement released this morning, Matsheka expressed gratitude for the trust and recognition he has received but emphasized his commitment to serving Botswana in a different capacity.

“I have noted my inclusion in various party structure lobby lists that have been circulating. I wish to inform the Democrats that I will not be standing for any position in the upcoming Botswana Democratic Party congress,” he said.

“This decision is taken with the desire to return to my roots of serving this country in other meaningful ways.”

He reaffirmed his belief in prioritizing the interests of Botswana and its people.

Throughout his career, Dr Matsheka has championed initiatives aimed at uplifting communities, creating opportunities, and fostering hope.

When announcing his departure from active politics, he assured the nation that his commitment to these principles remains unwavering. “As I step away from active politics, I am not stepping away from serving our nation. I am going back to where my journey began- using my skills and expertise to serve Botswana and its people in practical and impactful ways,” he said.

“Whether through professional endeavours, community service, or any platform where my contribution is needed, I stand ready and willing to give my all for this great nation.”

Matsheka also took the opportunity to congratulate President Advocate Duma Boko and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) on their historic victory in the 2024 general elections.

He expressed optimism about their leadership, hoping it would bring unity, progress, and prosperity to the nation.

“I pray your leadership brings unity, progress, and prosperity to all citizens as you work to advance Botswana’s development and strengthen its democracy and economy,” Matsheka added.

Of recent, a number of names have been mentioned as possible candidates to take over from BDP President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, who has announced that he will not serve as the party president beyond this term.

Some of the names that have been mentioned include, Dr Maxwell Nhlatho, Ame Makoba and Mpho Balopi.