You can run, but can’t hide

*On the run stock theft suspect nabbed

A stock theft suspect who had been on the run has finally faced the court. Oteng Makanyane, 30, along with four others, were caught red-handed in December last year while skinning five cattle carcasses in the bush.

While his accomplices Nonofo Joseph, Boitse Nchime, Obakeng Modise, and Simisane Outwile, all aged between 23 and 30 were arrested and brought before the court, Makanyane remained in hiding.

He was, however, apprehended on New Year’s Eve at his home in Francistown Block 1 and appeared before the Francistown Magistrate Court on Monday.

The stolen livestock, belonging to Girly Moyo of Chadibe, is valued at P37,000. Prosecutors told the court that they suspect wires were used to trap the animals before they were killed.

Prosecutor Mompoloki Mabalani requested that the accused be remanded in custody until 29 January, when all co-accused persons are expected to appear.

“He is expected to bring his attorney on that day, and the issue of bail will also be addressed at the next mention,” Mabalani said.

The runaway suspect was thus incarcerated and is scheduled to return to court on 29 January.