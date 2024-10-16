Funerals are not political rallies- Kgosi Mosadi

Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Bamalete has lashed out at politicians for turning funerals into political platforms.

When addressing mourners at the funeral of public transport mogul, Seabelo Tlhaselo, last weekend in Ramotswa, Kgosi Seboko issued a stern warning to politicians who are exploiting grieving families for votes.

Kgosi Seboko’s discontent stems from an incident where one of the Parliamentary candidates had told mourners to vote for him in the upcoming elections after he was given the podium to speak about the deceased.

Just days earlier, when visiting the bereaved family, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi also presented the ruling party candidate for the area.

“I have been inundated with questions from the public who wanted to know if Seabelo’s passing is now being used as an event for political campaigns. I appeal to all of us Batswana to respect the sanctity of death and a funeral service and respect ourselves as elders in society. Let us be mindful of what we say in public because our words can have serious implications on the behaviour of the nation in general. Please, do not use funerals as political rallies, this is unacceptable,” Kgosi Seboko said.

She said that the shocking new practice is in violation of Batswana customs and norms and is a clear disrespect for the dead and their families.

She told thousands of mourners that Tlhaselo’s death did not come as a surprise to her since there were clear signs that he was in need of help, but society failed him.

She described him as a fighter and generous person who has assisted the Ramotswa community and individual persons and called for all to remember him as such.

The businessman took his own life in Gaborone last week leaving behind siblings, wife and children in what left the whole nation shocked.

He operated a fleet of buses and trucks that traversed the country’s road network delivering goods and people to their destinations.

As an innovative businessman, he introduced new bus models for his customers and was the first to provide snacks and water for his long-distance buses.

Seabelo started his career from humble beginnings as a messenger for a private company before acquiring a combi in the early 80s to start the public service business.

His daughter Setshego Caroline Sibanda described him as a respectful man who was humble and had a sense of humor with playful nicknames for all his children.

Seabelo sponsored the Ramotswa football outfit of the 90s Mokgosi Football club and was also remembered for a recent gesture when his trucks delivered aid to Mozambique in partnership with the Government of Botswana.