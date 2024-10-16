BPF postpone Maun launch citing Khama’s safety concerns        

Maun residents today left Phatsimo grounds disappointed after Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF)patron, Lieutenant General Dr. Ian Khama failed to show up for the launch of Maun East parliamentary candidate, Molatedi Molato.

When breaking the news of the patron’s no-show to the crowd that eagerly awaited his arrival, Molato cited ‘safety concerns’ as reasons for Khama’s failure to show up for his launch.

Despite the letdown, Molato reassured the party faithful that Khama would visit at a later date yet to be announced.

Meanwhile Maun Police Station Commander, Dennis Zilawe, says officers who were dispatched to the event returned earlier and reported that the rally was cut short with party members claiming ‘security threats’.

The Station Commander however said no such threats were reported to the police.

Molato is the lone BPF Parliamentary candidate in Maun region and he will be contesting against three other contenders, Royal Lekabe of Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC), Oateng Setlhodi of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) and the incumbent Member of Parliament, Goretetse Kekgonegile of Botswana Congress Party (BCP).