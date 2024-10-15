Knife-wielding robber gets 10 years

A Letlhakeng man will spend the next 10 years in jail for robbing a butchery P759.00 at knife point.

Kagiso Ramatlhaosa, 30, pleaded guilty to the violent robbery that took place on the early morning of May 13th, 2024, at B.M. Butchery in Letlhakeng village.

Ramatlhaosa is said to have threatened an employee, Matshego Mononyane, during the dramatic heist.

Facts of the case read before court indicated that the accused, on the fateful day around 7am went to the butchery where he found Mononyane on duty alone.

He is said to have gained entry through the butchery back door which was not locked.

Ramatlhaosa reportedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and threatened to stab the woman before he ordered her to give him the money which was proceeds from the sales.

While the woman screamed for help, he coldly ordered her to be silent, threatening to kill her if she didn’t comply.

Without much of a choice, the startled Mononyane handed over the day’s taking- about P759.00 which was in a plastic bag.

Ramatlhaosa’s crime spree was however short-lived as the police swooped in the next morning, arresting him and recovering the knife he used in the robbery.

He even led the police back to the crime scene where he coolly demonstrated how he executed the robbery, much to the shock of the investigators.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi of Molepolole Magistrates court, Ramatlhaosa admitted that his actions were unlawful, and the knife was produced in court as part of evidence.

“The accused has pleaded guilty to the offence of robbery as charged and I therefore also convict you. You are sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment. Sentence to be backdated to the date the accused was first remanded,” concluded Principal Magistrate Setshedi.