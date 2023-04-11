FSS reclaims its glory

School finishes above Materspei for first time in 20 years

In its formative years in the late 70s, Francistown Senior Secondary (FSS) was regarded as one of the top schools in the north, priding itself on producing some of the best brains in the region.

The school's success was all the more impressive considering its catchment area was primarily low income and crime infested locations such as Aerodrome, Area W, Kgaphamadi and Monarch.

Sadly, in the last decade, FSS has been a school on the decline, often making the news for all the wrong reasons.

The good times might just be back...