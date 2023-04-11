Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

FSS reclaims its glory

By

Published

FSS reclaims its glory
MAKING A COMEBACK: FSS

School finishes above Materspei for first time in 20 years

In its formative years in the late 70s, Francistown Senior Secondary (FSS) was regarded as one of the top schools in the north, priding itself on producing some of the best brains in the region.

The school's success was all the more impressive considering its catchment area was primarily low income and crime infested locations such as Aerodrome, Area W, Kgaphamadi and Monarch.

Sadly, in the last decade, FSS has been a school on the decline, often making the news for all the wrong reasons.

The good times might just be back...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

The big fallout The big fallout

Politics

The big fallout

Buti Billy and FCC Mayor in political stand-off After ten years in power, Member of Parliament (MP) for Francistown East, Buti Billy could face...

1 day ago

Entertainment

GRooving In The Ghetto Friday 07 April 2023

Mseven drops new single Gospel-kwaito artist Mseven Pantsola has just released a hot new single titled 'Rato la Modimo'. The 31-year-old musician, born Onkabetse...

1 day ago
AP/BDP in early showdown AP/BDP in early showdown

Politics

AP/BDP in early showdown

*Ousted WDC Chair cries political interference

04/04/2023
F/Town gets facelift F/Town gets facelift

News

F/Town gets facelift

P23 million allocated for road maintenance The City of Francistown's new Town Clerk, Stephen Motlogelwa, has hit the ground running to improve the city's...

28/03/2023
Double tragedy Double tragedy

News

Double tragedy

Woman dies on the way to save friend in car accident Kutlwano police in Francistown are investigating a tragic incident in which a 37-year-old...

28/03/2023
Stressed guard's tragic end Stressed guard's tragic end

News

Stressed guard’s tragic end

*Frustrated youth hangs himself at work

21/03/2023
Teen drowns at lions club Teen drowns at lions club

News

Teen drowns at lions club

Body hidden by shallow, cloudy water Little girl trips over body, alerts adult A birthday party hosted by Rio-De-Teb Amusement Centre at Lions Club...

14/03/2023
PPP in baby standoff PPP in baby standoff

News

PPP in baby standoff

Man accuses Deputy Speaker of taking his granddaughter 'That man kidnapped and killed my grandson!' - Moathodi National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pono ‘PPP’ Moathodi...

14/03/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.