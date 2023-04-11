Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Trailblazers of the small screen

By

Published

Trailblazers of the small screen
PIONEERS: Lawrence and Afentse Lekotwane

Pioneers reflect on 20 years in the film industry

Filmmaking husband and wife duo, Lawrence and Afentse ‘Fenny’ Lekolwane have reached a 20-year milestone as trailblazers in the local film industry.

Through their film and television production company, Botswood, the pair have successfully placed themselves amongst the leading lights on Botswana’s small screen.

Over the years, the couple have put together memorable, game-changing productions such as ‘Mpho le Mphonyana’, ‘Botshelo Jo’ and ‘Beauty’.

Although much has changed since 2003, when the Lekolwanes boldly took their first st...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

National geographic premieres Nkashi documentary ahead of annual Nkashi classic National geographic premieres Nkashi documentary ahead of annual Nkashi classic

News

NGOWP presents Nkashi: Race for theOkavango

*National Geographic Premieres Nkashi documentary ahead of annual Nkashi classic

07/03/2023
Practicing what she preaches Practicing what she preaches

Business

Practicing what she preaches

*Business Teacher making a beautiful mark

15/11/2022
Chillin'out Chillin'out

Entertainment

Chillin’out

What did you take healy Botswana Democratic Party held its Gaborone Regional Congress at one of the hotels in Gaborone over the weekend. Many...

12/07/2022
Celeb edition with DJ KSB Celeb edition with DJ KSB

Entertainment

Celeb edition with DJ KSB

As well as being one of the most talented disc jockeys in the business, DJ KSB is equally adept at recording hits of his...

07/09/2021
Mogodoza in a hurry Mogodoza in a hurry

Entertainment

Mogodoza in a hurry

Eight years after his debut album, Kwaito Kwasa crooner Mogodoza is hopeful his latest single ‘Baby Itlhanganele’ will experience similar success. Released last month,...

18/08/2020
Under the microscope Under the microscope

Entertainment

Under the microscope

An eye for debate Always current, often explosive and rarely dull, ‘The Eye’ is one of Btv’s most popular and engaging programmes, keeping the...

14/07/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.