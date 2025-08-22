Foetus found in trashbag in Mmopane Block1

In the latest case of infant dumping, a foetus was found discarded in a plastic trashbag in Mmopane Block 1 at around 0700hrs on Tuesday morning.

Startled residents made the disturbing discovery after spotting dogs dragging the bag along the street.

According to Mogoditshane Station Commander, Mbiganyi Letsholathebe, the foetus was rushed to Nkoyaphiri Clinic where it was certified dead.

It has since been transferred to Phatsimong Mortuary awaiting postmortem as investigations.

The concerned top cop revealed this was the 24 th case of infant abandonment in his policing area since the start of the year.

He urged members of the public to report such incidents promptly, stressing that infant abandonment is a serious criminal offence.

“What makes this tragedy even more heartbreaking is that no one is taking responsibility, from the 24 cases no one has been arrested, mainly because the only reports we get are from those who discover the abandoned infants not those suspected to have committed such acts,” stated Superintendent Letsholathebe.

Child protection organisations have also expressed concern over this growing trend.

According to Kabelo Tshimologo of SOS Botswana, infant abandonment often fluctuates, with certain periods recording spikes in cases.

Both Batswana and non-Batswana parents have been linked to these incidents, which sometimes involve babies being left in unsafe places such as pit latrines.

Tshimologo highlighted that unplanned pregnancies, absent partners, denial of pregnancy, and fear are among the leading social factors driving infant abandonment. He added that organizations such as SOS provide shelter, psychosocial support, life skills training, and employment linkages to help young mothers cope.

“We have a number of programs that cater for young mothers, particularly Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, however where SOS is unable to provide direct assistance, referrals are made to government and other support systems,” said Tshimologo

He further called for greater community support for young mothers, noting the importance of embracing and guiding them without judgment, offering emotional support, and encouraging male involvement during pregnancy.

Beyond immediate interventions, Tshimologo stressed the need for long-term solutions, including sexual and reproductive health education, safe havens for young women, community engagement, and family-strengthening programmes.