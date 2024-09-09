Fixing a death trap

A3 set for renovations as Masisi warns drunk drivers

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has raised his concerns over the high rate of automobile accidents along the A3 road in recent years.

Speaking at the groundbreaking for the reconstruction of the 50-year-old road, Masisi admitted the A3 has become a national, regional and international concern, with too many accidents claiming far too many lives.

Most notably, this includes last year’s horror crash, when 23 innocent souls lost their lives on 1 June 2023 after a truck ploughed head-on into a sprinter combi near the Marapong turn-off.

In an interview with The Voice at the time, a survivor described the road as a ‘death-trap’.

The tragedy came less than a year after another A3 accident that resulted in mass casualties, when, in July 2022, 16 people perished between Mafungo and Hubona villages after a mini-truck bound for Francistown veered into the wrong lane and smashed into an oncoming combi.

Masisi said as the current leadership, they received a lot of criticism and were personally blamed for many of these deaths.

This prompted government to intervene to improve and widen the road. The renovations include turning the road into a dual carriageway from the Toyota traffic lights in Francistown to Sebina crossing.

The stretch between Sebina and Nata, roughly 150km, will then be widened.

“From there everything will depend on how you drive, and how sober you are. Drinking and driving is another culture we’ve to kick out,” he said.

Calling for stringent measures for traffic violations, the President said the culture of imbibing behind the wheel may require transformation of the police to deal with.

“Police should start arresting, not just issuing fines,” advised Masisi.

“Arrest perpetrators, even for a week. They’ll have to explain to their employers of their whereabouts,” declared President Masisi to a cheerful crowd in Mathangwane on Monday (August 26th).

“If you want people to continue drinking and driving, then don’t vote for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, the President said the reconstruction of the Francistown-Nata road network will enhance connectivity, linking Zambia, Namibia, DRC and South Africa.

He further noted the project will create employment for ‘many Batswana’ across various sectors, and further improve the quality of life for residents of villagers along the A3 road.

Although he didn’t give a time frame or put a cost on it, the President said he expected the 200km road to be delivered in record time and within budget.

Showing his faith in the Okavango Africa Consortium, who are in charge of the project, President Masisi said their engagement would guard against cost overruns and substandard workmanship as has been the norm.

“We’ve to do things differently, and we are doing them differently as we promised,” he said.