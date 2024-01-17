Festive fireworks

Diary of an Entertainment reporter

This festive season, while most were happily putting their feet up and enjoying some well-deserved rest at the end of another taxing year, the ‘hard work’ and late hours continued for Yours Truly.

Not that I’m complaining; free entry and backstage access to some of the biggest gigs in the country was the perfect Christmas present for this young music-loving Entertainment reporter.

The festive assignments kicked-off at the very start of December (feels like a year ago now!), with the Toropo Ya Muka Summer Yedu Edition at Thapama Pleasure Island.

The event featured two of the top stars in the region: South African Amapiano sensation, Mas Musiq and Lesotho legend, Ntate Stunna.

The headlining heavyweights were joined on stage by a host of local talent, including DJ Ngwazi and DJ KSB, who are both based in SA.

With the set-up on point (as it normally is at Thapama), the gig attracted an impressive audience, Francistowners turning up in numbers, the Festive spirit in full flow.

For me, Mas Musiq stole the show, electrifying the audience with his hits and fire mixes.

Many young ladies could hardly contain their desire as the 26-year-old ‘Sengizwile’ star let loose.

With the mood well and truly set, fun-loving Francistowners had to endure a frustrating wait for the next high-profile event.

Ghetto has long been criticized for its slow nightlife and lack of shows, and this proved the case over the Christmas Hols.

From Summer Yedu, there was a three-week gap until the next music festival, the Thapama All White Party, on 23 December.

With Pleasure Island once again proving a capable host, organiser, DJ CUE ensured edition number five was just as memorable as the previous four.

Attendees whole-heartedly embraced the theme, turning the Island into a sea of white.

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly Han C’s smooth performance; the ‘Maloba’ man captivating the crowd like only he can.

From there, my hectic schedule took me down south and I hopped on a bus (one of only two passengers) to Gaborone on Christmas Eve, heading for my home village of Moshupa.

Although I had planned to take the night off, recharged by a six-hour snooze on the bus, I decided to accompany my Gabz colleagues, Leungo and Boago, to the Gaabo Motho Musical Festival, which just happened to be in Moshupa on December 24th.

Boy am I glad I chose to tag along! This was one of the best events I attended in 2023 (and trust me, I attended plenty!).

From the stage set-up to the VIP lounge, hospitality, and the all-fire lineup, featuring many of my favourite Amapiano artists, this was a night to remember and well-worth the Christmas hangover that followed.

Young Stunna thrilled, Mahwoo was magnificent and Paige pitch-perfect, putting the final touches on an epic show.

From there, after a few days rest, I returned to Ftown to see in the New Year.

Spoilt for choice, with a number of gigs taking place in the city, I opted for the Molapo River Deck Sunday Chillers, New Year’s Eve party.

Considering the competition from other events, I anticipated a small turn-out.

That was not the case, however, as the masses thronged to the picturesque venue perched on the banks of the Tati River; honestly, it felt like the entire city was there!

I predict big things for this classy new joint, which offers accommodation, swimming, spacious green lawns and a deck that hangs over the river.

Although there were no international DJs, the locals proved up for the challenge, putting on a professional performance that kept the crowd entertained long after the fireworks had lit up the night sky.

What a way to say goodbye to 2023!