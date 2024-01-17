Mrs Botswana the woman beyond the crown

Arguably, the most loved Mrs Botswana is the reigning queen Portia Mokgathong.

Perhaps because after the saga on who exactly owns the rights to the Mrs Botswana pageant, the beauty contest gained fame, along with its next queen.

Whatever the case is, we can all agree that she has made an indelible mark, not only on the hearts of Batswana, but on international platforms as well.

In October last year, during her participation at the Mrs Universe grand finale, the 36-year-old was awarded Mrs Top Africa, and First Runner up for her National Costume.

She is not only stunningly beautiful, but also confident and is said to embody the essence of a true Motswana woman.

The Voice Reporter Leungo Mokgwathi kickstarts the year engaging this beauty queen in a candid interview to uncover the facets of her life beyond the pageantry!

Is pageantry something you’ve always been interested in?

Yes! I have been doing pageantry and modelling since my Primary school days.

Have you participated in other pageants before?

Just to mention a few, I have done Miss Molepolole, Miss Water Affairs, Miss Kweneng and Miss Gaborone.

I also tried for Mrs Botswana 2021, and I made it to Top 7 and after evaluating my then performance, looking into what I need to improve on, I returned in 2023 and was crowned Mrs Botswana.

What do you think set you apart from other contestants?

Giving back and striving to make the world a better place is in my nature, so I think that is what set me apart.

I wasn’t just doing it for the sake of the crown, but my track record proved that I have always been involved in it.

Kindly share with us your passion project and what it was about.

We call it a legacy project on the Mrs. platform, and mine was called ‘Ánaya Tlhwatlhwa,’ which means bringing value to the community, my country, and hopefully the world at large.

It’s a project I started before trying for Mrs. Botswana.

My vision was to be a figure that people around me could come to for guidance, support, and comfort.

I always try to show love, be selfless, and use my knowledge and skills to better my community.

Mrs Botswana stands for fighting against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and advocates for the protection of children, and family is an important aspect of my project.

I strive to relieve poverty and many forms of abuse against children by suggesting and advocating for necessary measures to my community members.

My family and I strive to advocate for happy families and happy marriages.

Since the crowning, how has your life changed?

My life has changed so much! I have to be much more organized now, carry myself a certain way, be sensitive to the company I keep, and manage my time more effectively.

It’s demanding, but there’s been a lot of personal development, networking, and growth.

Do people recognize you when you go out?

They do, and no matter how tired I am, I make sure to interact with my fans, and take pictures upon their request since I am after all, their Mrs Botswana.

On the international platform, one of the awards you won was best national costume. Tell us more about the designer as well as the concept behind it.

Our national costume actually got two awards under the National Costume category.

We won first runner up against all countries, and position one for the National Native Costume category.

The costume did well in representing Botswana as a country as well as Batswana as a people.

It was designed by pageant designer Montle Rantatana of Met Designs.

She listened well to the idea I had, added a few of hers and together we came up with a killer, award winning concept.

Any culture shock when you were in the Philippines?

Not really, except that Phillipinos are really nice, forever smiling to a point where I thought it was too good to be true.

I got to learn that they are naturally friendly people.

Some even had Botswana flags which was a heartwarming gesture.

After witnessing pageantry on the international platform, what would you say needs to be done locally for us to reach those international standards?

I would say we have a long way to go.

I think it is upon us to educate people that pageantry isn’t just about looking pretty on runways, the delegates we send to represent us are like mini-ambassadors who tell the story of Botswana: who we are and what we stand for.

We need to identify organisations which can empower delegates on things like public etiquette, leadership, makeup and other skills.

We need Financial Investment as well because pageantry is really expensive.

My budget for wardrobe alone was P130 000 and I was really blessed by all those who supported me with sponsorships.

Mrs. Botswana in essence is the representation of a true Motswana family woman. What do you think are the values and traits a true Motswana woman should possess?

I am always willing to be teachable, willing to serve others and willing to gain mastery over life’s challenges.

I am always seeking opportunities of knowledge and growth to better nurture my family, my marriage and my community.

I always choose to be effective over being efficient and I use my private and public victories unselfishly by trying to create value for others.

Tell us more about your family and how supportive they have been through your journey.

As a family, we are quite down to earth, but talk a lot and share a lot of knowledge with one another.

We allow the kids to freely express themselves and ensure that they partake in making decisions that affect the household.

I would advise the next queen to involve their family in everything they do because it helps you better support each other.

Give us a glimpse of a typical day in the life of Mrs. Botswana.

I wake up at 415 am and my day officially starts at 430am.

I attend a zoom call where I speak to my business partners and clients in other countries.

Then I go help my family get ready for school and work, then I continue with my online meetings and work.

In the evening after work we have dinner together and we pray together before bed, without fail.

On weekends we have church on Sundays and get up to different activities on Saturday, depending on what we are up to.

What is it that you do outside pageantry?

I am a founding trustee of Anaya Tlhwatlhwa, I mentor young girls through Girls For Girls Botswana.

I manufacture bodycare and household essentials through my company called Lady P Organics and I am an international Personal Wellness Coach.

I work with people all over the world in more than 95 countries.

Three things which are always in your handbag?

My lip-gloss, mini version of my cologne, depending on which one is my favourite that week and a two-compartment container that keeps my wet wipes and hand and body butter.

The first thing you ate when you returned home?

I don’t remember.

However, the first snack was biltong from Air Botswana.

What did you get up to during the festive season?

I was just chilling with my family, resting up since it was such a busy year.

TGIF, What will you be up to this weekend?

I will be attending a couple of retreats with young girls I mentor, and another work related retreat with my husband.