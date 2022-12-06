Every man for himself

They don’t really care about us…..

I found myself singing this catchy tune by the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, on Tuesday morning after learning government had offered cabinet ministers, their deputies and members of parliament loans as high as six million Pula each.

According to media reports, cabinet ministers will each receive US$500,000 (P6 million) their deputies US$350,000 (P4.2million) while MPs will get $40,000 (P480,000).

This is quite a lot of money, especially considering most of these men and women are already well up beings who don’t necessarily need the extra cas...