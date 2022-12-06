Connect with us

News

Govt to unlock more tourism opportunities

MINISTER OF ENVIRONMENT AND TOURISM: Kereng

Lobbying airlines to fly directly to Botswana

The government of Botswana plans to unlock more tourism opportunities for SMMEs through events such as the ongoing Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo (BTTE).

Speaking at the Local Operator workshop in Kasane this afternoon, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Phildah Kereng, said gatherings like the BTTE are vital for generating ideas particularly this time when government is implementing recovery strategies.

She said it is always important given the sector’s broad value chain that whenever such events are staged, they bring on board rele...

