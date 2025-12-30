Voice of the voice

Editor’s note…

As the curtain closes on another year in our fast-moving and often unforgiving national story, it is a moment not only for reflection, but for honesty- the kind of honesty that journalism demands, and that society desperately needs.

This year has been one of reckoning, and it tested Botswana in ways many did not anticipate.

It tested us politically, economically, socially and, most importantly it tested the resilience of ordinary citizens.

At The Voice, we witnessed these moments- not from the comfort of boardrooms, but from villages, court corridors, police stations and council chambers where the real story of this nation unfolds.

Ours has never been a timid newsroom designed to echo power. We exist to question it.

Throughout the year, we held public officials, politicians, traditional leaders and institutions to account.

The Voice reported extensively on procurement controversies, land disputes, corruption investigations, delayed farmer payments, governance battles and court rulings that shaped lives.

More often than not, these stories were not comfortable for those in authority, but they were necessary. Democracy does not thrive on praise, but on scrutiny.

Our belief is that leadership must be accountable, whether exercised from Parliament, the Kgotla, the council chamber or the corporate boardroom.

Yet beyond politics and power, a key defining feature of our reporting this year has been our unwavering focus on ordinary people.

Farmers waiting months for payment, villagers suffocating under quarry dust and cracked homes, parents grieving children lost to abuse and violence and youth trapped between unemployment and despair.

When others moved on, The Voice stayed, for these are not side stories. They are the real story and if journalism fails to centre such voices, it becomes detached from the nation it claims to serve.

We devoted significant space to voices that are too often ignored, rural communities fighting for land rights, disputes over questionable developments, and citizens demanding answers from those entrusted to lead.

The justice system featured prominently in our coverage this year, reflecting a society increasingly seeking recourse through the rule of law.

From defilement cases that shocked the nation, to high-stakes procurement battles and community trust disputes in the Okavango, we reported these stories these stories with care, balance and sensitivity.

We are mindful that behind every court file lies human pain, hope and consequence. Our duty remains to inform without exploiting, to expose without sensationalising.

Economically, this was a sobering year. The nation felt the sting of a weakened diamond market, rising unemployment and rising public debt concerns.

At The Voice we believe statistics alone cannot capture the reality of households forced to choose between food, school fees and dignity.

We made it our mission to humanise the numbers, to remind policymakers that economic decisions are not abstract, but personal.

As a newsroom, the reflection on the year would be incomplete if we didn’t acknowledge our own challenges.

Social media has amplified voices, both credible and reckless. The new media ecosystem rewards speed over accuracy and outrage over context.

We’re the first to admit that maintaining high editorial standards in this environment is not optional; it is essential.

This year further reinforced the importance of accuracy, grammar, verification and ethical judgment, particularly in the digital space.

We recommit internally to higher editorial standards, verification, and ensuring that every story bearing The Voice name meets the standards our audience deserves.

This year was also marked by disturbing social trends such as gender-based violence, substance abuse and moral decay that demand more than headlines.

These are not problems for the police alone. They are societal failures that need collective introspection, action and compassion.

Journalism can highlight the wounds, but healing is our collective responsibility.

We also acknowledge that we are not perfect. Journalism is a human endeavour and where we make mistakes we correct them.

Accountability begins at home and what matters is the willingness to learn, to improve and to remain anchored in truth.

In this era of misinformation, humility and correction are strengths, not weaknesses.

As a newsroom, we have faced political and social pressure, including online hostility, but our journalists continued to report, often at personal risk, guided by nothing more than notebooks, pens and courage.

To our reporters, photographers and other contributors, your commitment, often under pressure and personal risk, is the backbone of this publication.

To our readers, thank you for trusting The Voice, challenging us and holding us accountable. To whistleblowers and sources, your courage made many stories possible and kept democracy alive.

The year ahead will, without a doubt bring new challenges. But as long as power demands scrutiny, inequality persists, and truth is contested, The Voice will continue to speak.

Wishing you a Merry Xmas and a prosperous New Year!!

Innocent Tshukudu

EDITOR