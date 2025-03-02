Ailing health system hits rock bottom

The past few days have seen the total collapse of the country’s health system.

While the ailing sector has been on its death bed for the longest time, it seems to have hit the lowest levels yet.

Shocking images of accident victims with cardboard boxes, strips of bandages and tape on their broken limbs instead of proper plaster emerged on social media, to the shock of many.

This instantly became a talking point, many pointing out the appalling state of the country’s major hospitals and how those in authority are not the least bit bothered as they seek medical care beyond borders.

If the powers that be can let things get this bad it surely shows that the welfare of ordinary Zimbos just doesn’t matter to them!

Doctors and nurses have repeatedly gone on strike in the past, one of the keys reasons being that there are no basic drugs and sundries in hospitals.

If ever there was any doubt at just how dire the situation is, the use of boxes on broken limbs proves our system has really gone to the dogs.

Essentially this means if these accident victims have no money to go a private health institution, they should forget about recovering anytime soon as they are not getting proper health care.

And while we are exposed to such poor service and living conditions, some people still reckon President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF should stay on as he doing good for the country.

Talking of the President, he addressed editors this week, asserting that he will step down when his term ends in 2028 despite calls from other people to stay on until 2030.

“I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me to stay on so that I remain a constitutionalist,” he promised in a poor attempt at humour.

Some are saying this was in response to pressure he has been getting of late to step down.

A group of war veterans, led by Zanu PF central committee member, Blessed Geza have called on Mnangagwa to leave office with immediate effect as he failed to run the country.

War veterans have a big influence and play a key role in the ruling party’s succession issues and their call on the President to step down can never be taken lightly.

While Mnangagwa has openly said he will call it a day in 2028, some are questioning his sincerity as he has not ordered his supporters to stop chanting the ED2030 slogan, which he has the power to do.

As things stand, it could be just another case of indicating left but turning right!