Dust, donkeys and diamonds

Why Botswana should never apologise for being itself

“Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” Oscar Wilde’s timeless words lingered heavily in my mind after the events of this past Tuesday afternoon.

Like thousands of other Batswana, I witnessed the historic visit of Darren Jason Watkins Jr, globally known as IShowSpeed to Gaborone for the first time. Upon landing at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, Speed was ushered to the Diamond Park in Block 8, where Botswana quite literally shone.

Over 45 million live viewers watched as “Welcome IShowSpeed” sparkled in diamonds, leaving the internet sensation visibly awestruck.

From there, the experience shifted from luxury to lived reality. Speed was taken to Old Naledi, riding a donkey cart, welcomed by an energetic and youthful fan-base alongside the Mafitlhakgosi Traditional Dance Group.

He danced with the troupe, sampled local food, lifted weights at a makeshift community gym, and even danced inside a local church.

I was on the ground capturing a young man grinning from ear to ear, fully immersed, fully present, and thoroughly enjoying himself before the tour continued to Main Mall and the Three Dikgosi Monument in the CBD.

Then came the disappointment. As the dust from the day settled, another kind of heat rose.

Anger and disbelief at the reaction on social media. Words like “embarrassing” and “cringe” flooded timelines, aimed squarely at the livestream and Botswana’s presentation of itself.

I struggled to understand how a moment filled with joy, cultural exchange, and authenticity could be framed so negatively especially when the guest himself was clearly having the time of his life.

It forced me to reflect on Wilde’s quote with sadness. Somewhere along the way, comparison and inferiority complexes have poisoned our sense of self.

We have reached a point where our own lived reality is dismissed as shameful simply because it does not fit the glossy expectations of social media spectators.

Even before Speed arrived, debates raged about what his itinerary should look like.

Visiting De Beers to learn about the resource that built this nation? Too boring. Riding through Old Naledi on a donkey cart? Too cringe. But since when did our everyday experiences become an embarrassment, and who exactly are we trying to impress?

Speed had just come from South Africa, where he was offered a very different experience.

Yet his visit to eSwatini was equally engaging and deeply educational.

He learned about culture, people, and history, the very things that make African nations distinct.

Still, when it came to Botswana, critics dreaded the opinions of our neighbours even before Speed crossed our borders.

Like an anxious student fearing judgment before presenting, we condemned ourselves before anyone else could.

Yes, Botswana is small. Yes, we may not have endless bells and whistles. But this is our country. And if we do not take pride in who we are, then who will?

This destructive “pull-down” mentality is not new. It reminded me of young artist Lioness Ratang, who shared her struggles publicly last year and received widespread encouragement.

Barely a month later, she made history as the first Motswana to perform at the AFCON opening ceremony in Morocco.

Yet even then, some voices asked, “Why not someone else?” How miserable must one be to fail to celebrate such a milestone especially for a young, rising talent representing the nation?

This deep-rooted self-loathing is something we must confront as a society.

We cannot be ashamed of the dusty streets of Old Naledi when many of us proudly return to our home villages every festive season.

We cannot mock donkey carts when they once ploughed our fields and fed our families.

Are we also ashamed of our cattle, the very resource that helped build institutions like the University of Botswana, where many of these critics were educated? This is our story. And where we started is far behind where we are today.

What saddens me most is the risk of passing this mindset on to our children.

Those young fans were over the moon to see an icon of their generation a once-in-a-lifetime memory. Imagine tainting that joy with adult bitterness about dust and donkeys.

When our neighbours chant, “No DNA, only RSA,” they do so with unapologetic patriotism.

We too must find our voice. Let us shout “Fatshe Leno Dawg!” with the same pride. Let us not wait for the Olympics to wave our flag.

Botswana does not need to perform. Botswana needs to be itself boldly, loudly, and without apology.