Thank you Mr President!

Boko’s warm words give hope to Zimbos

‘Makwerekwere’ is the derogatory name widely used to refer to Zimbos eking a living in the region, especially in South Africa.

The last two decades have seen a large number of my fellow countrymen crossing borders and going overseas in search of a better life as the economic situation deteriorated with each passing day.

I was also an economic migrant at some point.

While I never experienced any resentment or name calling, maybe because I was a professional dealing with professionals, I know how my brothers and sisters were being treated in other places, particularly those doing menial jobs (herdboys, farm-workers, maids and child minders) and with no work or residence permits.

Actually, my fellow countrymen have in some cases been treated as less-than-human and not deserving of respect; we have in fact been like a thorn in the flesh to other nationals in their countries.

I am happy, therefore, that President Duma Boko showed some love and respect to my brothers and sisters by acknowledging them and declaring they will be given temporary work and residence permit to legalise their stay.

“They do jobs that would otherwise not get done,” Boko told BBC Africa Daily before his inauguration last Friday.

Botswana has the region’s second largest community of Zimbabweans, mainly because of the two countries proximity to one another and the fact that BW has a reasonably steady economy.

Boko said legalizing Zimbos was part of his plans to revive the economy and I pray my countrymen and women will return the favour and work as expected.

Of course the President’s stance was met with mixed feelings, and I must say some comments left me with a lump on my throat; our leaders messed up the country leading to us being treated like nobodies.

Reacting to the BBC story posted on X, one Samuel Amano from South Africa wrote, “Why can’t Zimbabweans go back and rebuild their country instead. We are happy for them. Let them be orphans and leeches in Botswana, we are tired of them.”

I bet he is a low life individual this one! Zimbos won’t be leeches in Botswana but will instead work hard and even pay taxes.

“In light of Botswana’s commendable decision to legalise undocumented Zimbos, granting them the dignity of temporary work and residence permits, it begs the poignant question for us Zimbos: When will our beloved nation rise from the ashes of economic distress…Our country, rich in culture, history, resilience cries out for a renaissance. It is time for Zimbabwe to not only acknowledge but actively dismantle the barriers that have driven our people to seek refuge elsewhere,” wrote one Marlon Runganga.

Stirring words indeed! I am sure one day in the not-so-distant future, like a phoenix, Zimbabwe will rise from the ashes and be a better country for all its citizens, so much that there will be no need for us to cross borders in large numbers.

Until that day, we rely on the kindness of leaders like Boko; so, on behalf of all my Zimbos out there looking to hustle an honest living, I say, “Thank you Mr President.”