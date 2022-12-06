Sour taste from ‘black coffee’ show

Organisers set for court battle

The bitter fallout from last month’s sweet show headlined by South African powerhouse, Black Coffee in Tlokweng looks set for court amid accusations of theft and fraud amongst the organisers.

In exclusive interviews with Voice Entertainment, South African duo, Heinsite Construction and Terris Production confirmed they were considering taking the legal route against its local partner, Sports Inc (Pty) Ltd.

Shedding some light on the behind-the-scenes set-up, Heinsite representative, Kitso Motshome revealed that after getting the rights to host the musi...