Entertainment joints are rape hot spots- Police

Police have expressed concern at the rising rape incidents that occur at entertainment areas.

When giving an overview of the festive season this week, Botswana Police Spokesperson- Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube said 155 rape cases have been recorded so far and that 70 of them occurred between the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He said they have noticed a general decrease in crime, road accidents and fatalities across the country when compared to the previous season of 2021/2022.

“440 accidents were recorded this year compared to 548 during the previous year which translated ...

