Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latest News

Child rapist on the loose

By

Published

Police in Maun are searching for an unidentified man who allegedly lured a 10-year-old primary school girl with a mango before raping her last Tuesday afternoon.

It is said that the man had asked the girl to follow him as he promised to buy her a mango and to give her some money.

However on the way the man is said to have pounced on the unsuspecting little girl, dragged her into a nearby bus and raped her.

Confirming the incident, Maun police's Acting Station Commander Kgakgamatso Koboyatswene, revealed that the child met her assailant on her way to visit her cousins in Botshabelo war...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.