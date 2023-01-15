Child rapist on the loose

Police in Maun are searching for an unidentified man who allegedly lured a 10-year-old primary school girl with a mango before raping her last Tuesday afternoon.

It is said that the man had asked the girl to follow him as he promised to buy her a mango and to give her some money.

However on the way the man is said to have pounced on the unsuspecting little girl, dragged her into a nearby bus and raped her.

Confirming the incident, Maun police's Acting Station Commander Kgakgamatso Koboyatswene, revealed that the child met her assailant on her way to visit her cousins in Botshabelo war...