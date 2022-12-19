Dreams deferred for China trained dentist

An aspiring Dentist who spent years studying in China has been forced to wait a bit longer before she can be granted a practicing license after the Gaborone High Court dismissed her application to compel the authorities to do so.

Bonolo Mannathoko-Molefhe dragged the Botswana Health Professions Council (BHPC) before court, challenging its refusal to register her as a specialist Orthodontist saying their decision should be declared unlawful and invalid.

She argued that upon completion of her Degree of Doctor of Surgery studies in 2009, she worked at Princess Marina Hospital as a Dentist f...