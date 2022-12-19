Boot camp enhances data reportage

Statistics Botswana in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), acting through its Country Office for Botswana, and the OECD - Partnership in Statistics for Development in the 21st Century (PARIS21) conducted a three-day training program from 12-14 December 2022, dubbed “Health Data Communications Boot camp”.

The boot camp assembled both public and private media journalists, health statisticians, researchers, communications practitioners, monitoring and evaluation experts from the National Statistical System of Botswana as well as some public relations officials of UN agencie...