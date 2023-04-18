Down but not out...yet!

Chico vows to get Gunners dancing again

As the Easter Holidays came and went in a blur of drunken merriment, Extension Gunners’ hopes of a miraculous resurrection faded further with a 2-1 loss to Masitaoka.

It extended Guna Guna’s winless run to an incredible 20 games.

Rooted to the bottom of the table, 11 points from safety with just seven matches left to play, survival looks impossible for the Lobatse side. They need a saviour…enter Daniel ‘Chico Dance’ Nare.

Five years after he left, the wily tactician has returned on an unlikely mission to try and save his boyhood club; truly...