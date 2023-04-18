Connect with us

Old man behaving badly

*BDP councillor bar brawl ends with assault charges

By

Published

A night out at Digalaseng bar in Mahalapye ended badly for Thapelo Nyoka who was allegedly hit with a bottle of alcohol on the head by an unruly Botswana Democratic Party Dilaene ward Councillor, Ponatshego Madala Ponatshego.

The scuffle which turned violent began with an argument on who of the two men was older than the other.

Speaking in an interview last week, Nyoka said that as they were chatting and an issue of age came into their discussion and he told Ponatshego that he is older than him but the councillor insisted he is the older one and even ordered Nyoka to show his identity ca...

