Dichi brings ‘Tsogo’- a theatrical Easter delight

Generations: The Legacy actor- Maxwell Dichi, is bringing a different treat this Easter with his theatre musical ‘Tsogo’ which is scheduled for 5th April at the Holy Cross Anglican and Cathedral in Gaborone.

At a press briefing this week, the seasoned actor who previously played Seretse on the South African telenovela Muvhango, introduced what is expected to be an annual Easter Musical theatre play.

Set around the death and resurrection of Christ, Dichi, who is also the narrator, explained that Tsogo is a musical play through which the team hopes to evangelise and keep the spirit of rejo...