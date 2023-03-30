FCC evicts vendors

At least 100 informal traders using open spaces around Ntshe House have been ordered to vacate the area.

The traders were served with eviction letters on 24th March and given up until 13th April to have moved their stalls.

The letter instructed the traders to temporarily relocate from Ntshe House to an open space next to the pump station and TEBO House behind FNB headquarters.

Traders however are having none of it. Violet Simon, who has been trading at Ntshe since 2017, says she has no intention of moving as her customers know exactly where to find her.

"The area we're being asked to...