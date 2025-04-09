Basarwa demand recognition

San community demand right to name public facilities

A long standing feud between Botswana Khwedom Council and the government, which reached its peak under the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), rages on under the newly elected Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Known for its relentless advocacy for the rights of Bakhwee in the Boteti and Nata/Gweta areas, the Council recently wrote to the office of the District Commissioner complaining about the naming of public facilities.

Following a public consultation meeting held at the kgotla on Friday March 7th, the Khwedom Council has condemned the entire process which they claim systematically excluded the Basarwa community.

“We strongly object to the mechanism used in the process which systematically excluded the San communities, denying them the right on decisions that really affect their cultural and historical identity,” said the council’s Public Relations Officer, Banyatsi Salutu.

The outspoken Salutu noted that from the primitive era up to the current days, Bakhwee and their descendants have been marginalized in their own country, both on the ethnic structures and on local decision making.

“Imagine, even in naming developments in our area, we are pushed aside” charged Salutu.

He said this does not only undermine the principle of inclusivity and cultural recognition, but perpetuates historical injustices.

The Khwedom Council had proposed ‘Karowe Sports Complex’ for the Lucara Mine-financed stadium, only for authorities to name it ‘Lucara Sports Complex’.

Similarly, their suggested Morala Primary School (named after a medicinal plant) was rejected in favor of Zantete Primary School. Meanwhile, the new police station was named Nkosho Police Station through a show of hands at the kgotla.

Fuming over the process, the Council has demanded that the naming decisions be withdrawn immediately.

“True democracy requires that all communities, including indigenous groups, be consulted and included in decision making. We demand a fair and transparent process,” Salutu insisted.

District Commissioner Motshwariemang Matseka has, however, dismissed the Council’s demands, declaring that the naming process will not be reversed.

Matseka said invitations were sent to all Letlhakane wards for the public facilities naming consultations, which culminated with a meeting on 7th March with all wards representative present.

“Your concerns are noted, but they do not carry enough weight to stop the process,” Matseka fired back.